8th China-South Asia Expo opens in SW China's Kunming

Xinhua) 09:23, July 24, 2024

People visit the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024. The 8th China-South Asia Expo opened on Tuesday in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors. Nearly half of the exhibitors are companies from South and Southeast Asia. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

An exhibitor conducts a live streaming at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

A girl tries to play an African drum at the exhibition area of Ghana at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

People buy goods at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

A woman tastes Sri Lankan black tea at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

Actresses in ethnic costumes perform at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

An exhibitor presents a product to a customer at the exhibition area of Pakistan at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

People choose goods at the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

This photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the venue of the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

This panoramic photo shows people visiting the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024.

