26 Myanmar companies participate in 8th China-South Asia Expo
(Xinhua) 12:52, July 27, 2024
YANGON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar has 26 booths set up at the 8th China-South Asia Expo held in southwest China's Kunming city to display its products, the state-run Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported on Friday.
A total of 26 companies from Myanmar are showcasing their agricultural products, handicrafts, gems, and jewelry at the expo, the report said.
This year's expo, which runs from July 23 to 28, aims to boost trade and strengthen relations between China and South Asia, the report said.
Since 2013, the expo has served more than 18,000 companies, promoted more than 100 billion U.S. dollars of trade, and facilitated deals for over 3,000 projects, according to official statistics.
