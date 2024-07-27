32nd National Book Expo held in Jinan, E China

Xinhua) 12:25, July 27, 2024

Readers visit the exhibition area of Shandong Province during the 32nd National Book Expo in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2024. Over 700,000 publications of various types have been put on display, both online and on site, at the 32nd National Book Expo in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.

The book expo that opened on Friday has attracted more than 1,700 publishing units from across the country.

Scheduled to run through July 29, the expo is expected to hold over 750 activities, such as readers' conference, interviews and book donations. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

