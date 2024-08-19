China improves health services for elderly unable to care for themselves

Xinhua) 09:09, August 19, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine have decided to launch a campaign for 2024-2027, aiming to improve necessary medical and health services for the elderly who are unable to take care of themselves.

A circular has been issued requiring eligible medical and health institutions, principally grassroots institutions, as well as nurseries and rehabilitation centers, to offer basic health services, health consultation and guidance for the transfer treatment of the elderly aged 65 and above who have applied for such services.

It asked healthcare institutions to provide at least one assessment on their lifestyle and health conditions, one physical examination as well as guidance on keeping healthy each year.

They should dispatch at least two professionals to give door-to-door services, noted the circular, urging efforts to safeguard the rights and interests of the elderly.

As of the end of 2023, China had 297 million citizens aged 60 and above and 217 million aged 65 and above.

