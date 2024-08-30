New technological achievements shine at China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024

People's Daily Online) 15:33, August 30, 2024

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 kicks off in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 kicked off in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 28, showcasing cutting-edge digital technologies, solutions, and innovative applications from 414 domestic and international companies.

The expo, themed "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy," has a 60,000-square-meter exhibition area featuring six major sections, each focusing on a different subject. The six subjects featured are digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, data value realization, digital governance, new digital infrastructure, and data security.

In an effort to provide visitors with an efficient and enjoyable experience, the event has designed eight distinct routes for them to choose from. The routes cover a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, data elements, data security, data governance and computing services, smart government services, industry applications, intelligent manufacturing and smart logistics, as well as smart living.

A slew of activities, including industry exchange, the publication of results, special exhibitions, and competitions were held during the expo in a bid to comprehensively showcase the latest developments, achievements, and trends in the domestic and international data industry.

Furthermore, a series of special sessions, special activities, and special performances will be held, serving as a bridge for face-to-face negotiations and exchanges between enterprises.

