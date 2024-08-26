Home>>
Cutting-edge technology shines at Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 13:49, August 26, 2024
A boy plays chess with a robot during the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit exhibition in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Yiguan)
The global entrepreneur summit was held in Beijing from Friday to Sunday.
A painting robot draws at the exhibition area of the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Yiguan)
A girl experiences a VR show on the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang during the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit exhibition in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Yiguan)
A girl experiences an AI camera during the HICOOL 2024 Global Entrepreneur Summit exhibition in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xie Yiguan)
