In pics: Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024

Xinhua) 10:49, September 07, 2024

A person checks a siamese fighting fish during the Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A visitor holds a rabbit during the Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A visitor holds her dog during the Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Pet dogs are seen during the Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

A pet dog is seen during the Indonesia International Pet Expo 2024 at Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Tangerang, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

