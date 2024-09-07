China Camping Life Expo kicks off in Chengdu
Children experience a tent at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
An exhibitor introduces outdoor outfits to visitors at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A visitor takes a picture at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A visitor plays mini-golf at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
People visit China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Exhibitors introduce outdoor products via livestreaming at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
An exhibitor introduces outdoor products via livestreaming at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Visitors experience a tent at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Visitors pick outdoor outfits at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
