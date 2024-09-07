China Camping Life Expo kicks off in Chengdu

Xinhua) 10:42, September 07, 2024

Children experience a tent at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An exhibitor introduces outdoor outfits to visitors at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A visitor takes a picture at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A visitor plays mini-golf at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People visit China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Exhibitors introduce outdoor products via livestreaming at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

An exhibitor introduces outdoor products via livestreaming at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors experience a tent at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors pick outdoor outfits at China Camping Life Expo in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 6, 2024. The three-day expo kicked off on Friday, showcasing outdoor products from nearly a hundred outdoor brands. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

