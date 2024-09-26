Stunning autumn scenery enchants visitors in NW China's Qinghai
Photo shows a picturesque autumn scene in Qunjia National Forest Park, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Located in Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai province, Qunjia National Forest Park embraces the colors of autumn brought by the month of September.
As sunlight bathes the earth, the mountains are adorned with a tapestry of red, golden, and emerald green trees, creating a splendid autumn landscape.
Visitors can enjoy the intoxicatingly beautiful autumn scenery and experience the unique charm of feeling as if they are wandering within a painting, with the scenery itself moving through the canvas.
(Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.)
Visitors walk along the forest trail. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Photo shows a picturesque autumn scene in Qunjia National Forest Park, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Photo shows the brilliant and colorful autumn landscape in Qunjia National Forest Park, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Photo shows herds of cattle and sheep either resting or foraging in the mountains. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Photo shows a picturesque autumn scene in Qunjia National Forest Park, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)
Photos
