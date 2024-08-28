We Are China

Yak racing festival celebrated in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:35, August 28, 2024

People race yak during a folk festival on Qaidam Basin in Delinghai, Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 25, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

A total of 3,000 yaks took part in the folk festival, attracting many photographers.

