Yak racing festival celebrated in Qinghai
People race yak during a folk festival on Qaidam Basin in Delinghai, Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 25, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)
A total of 3,000 yaks took part in the folk festival, attracting many photographers.
