From herding to high peaks -- mountaineering reshapes lives on plateau

Xinhua) 08:35, August 19, 2024

Photo taken on Aug. 19, 2017 shows Yuzhu Peak of the eastern part of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The 6,178-meter Yuzhu Peak is the highest one of the Kunlun Mountains in Qinghai, and it is regarded as the best place for climbing beginners as its route requires less technique. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

XINING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- In the remote highlands of Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province, a growing number of herders are swapping their traditional roles for a new pursuit, namely guiding climbers up Yuzhu Peak.

After completing professional training, Cedin, a 24-year-old local, became a certified mountaineering guide in June last year, eyeing the growing opportunities offered by high-altitude climbing.

At 6,178 meters, Yuzhu Peak, the highest peak in the eastern Kunlun Mountains, is known for its unique natural scenery and approachable elevation, making it ideal for beginner climbers.

"Growing up, we herders were always navigating these snowy mountains while tending to our yaks. Climbing has always been a part of our way of life," Cedin said.

During the peak mountaineering season from May to October each year, climbers begin their journey in Golmud, acclimating to the altitude with a day at Xidatan in Haixi Prefecture, before moving on to Yuzhu Peak's base camp at 5,050 meters. Cedin said this is a tough task that requires intensive preparation and professional training.

After two days of rest and preparation, the climbers advance to the camp at 5,600 meters before attempting the final ascent to the summit. Cedin revealed that he usually guides one or two climbers per trip.

The challenging yet rewarding job earns him nearly 4,000 yuan (around 557 U.S. dollars) per week.

The transition from herding to guiding has been greatly supported by local government assistance. Li Weidong, director of the winter sports and outdoor activities management center at the Qinghai Provincial Sports Bureau, said that local professional guides and instructors offer thorough training to climbers, ensuring they are well-prepared while also improving both the safety and success rates of their expeditions.

To enhance the climbing experience, a mountaineering resort was inaugurated in Angla Village in early August. With an investment of 34 million yuan and spanning about 2.3 hectares, this complex combines sports competition, leisure and vacation activities, ecological experiences and scientific exploration.

The resort is staffed by professional service teams to ensure climbers have ample supplies. A fully equipped medical rescue station, manned by experienced personnel, is also on-site to provide swift and effective medical support in emergencies.

According to Cedinjar, the Party branch secretary of Angla Village, nearly 20 mountaineering guides like Cedin have been trained in the village. Many other herders have taken on roles related to mountaineering, such as logistical support and driving.

In 2023, the village's income from the mountaineering industry had reached nearly 1.2 million yuan, with villagers receiving dividends at the end of the year.

"The purpose of mountaineering is not to conquer the mountains. With every step forward, we make progress. Seeing many novice climbers reach their 'first snow-capped mountain' with our help gives us a greater sense of professional pride," said Zhaxi Dorji, a resident of Angla Village who also works as a mountaineering guide.

