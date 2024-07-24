We Are China

Vibrant terraced fields in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:36, July 24, 2024

Colorful terraced fields lie on both sides of a highway in Xunhua Sala Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Long)

