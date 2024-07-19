Natural scenery of Makehe primitive forest farm in Qinghai
Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Situated in Sanjiangyuan National Nature Reserve with an average elevation of 3,600 meters, Makehe is the highest natural primitive forest in China, spanning from Qinghai to Sichuan provinces.
Running through the forest, the Makehe River is one of the sources of the Dadu River, an important tributary of the Yangtze River.
Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Record-breaking lake drilling depth achieved in China's Qinghai-Xizang Plateau
- Thriving cultural atmosphere injects new impetus into night economy in NW China city
- Emerald Lake in China's Qinghai attracts tourists
- Stunning summer scenery of “Mirror of the Sky” in NW China’s Qinghai
- Ecology well protected along Qinghai-Xizang Railway, Highway
- Three newly built stations along the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway unveiled
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.