Natural scenery of Makehe primitive forest farm in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:17, July 19, 2024

Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Situated in Sanjiangyuan National Nature Reserve with an average elevation of 3,600 meters, Makehe is the highest natural primitive forest in China, spanning from Qinghai to Sichuan provinces.

Running through the forest, the Makehe River is one of the sources of the Dadu River, an important tributary of the Yangtze River.

Photo shows an aerial view of Makehe natural primitive forest in Banma County of Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

