Scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain Scenic Resort in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:25, July 22, 2024

Picturesque summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain Scenic Resort shrouded in clouds in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)

Nianbaoyuze Mountain is renowned for various plants, rarely seen wild animals and gigantic glacier.

