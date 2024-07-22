Scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain Scenic Resort in Qinghai
Picturesque summer scenery of Nianbaoyuze Mountain Scenic Resort shrouded in clouds in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 20, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Ma Mingyan)
Nianbaoyuze Mountain is renowned for various plants, rarely seen wild animals and gigantic glacier.
