Black-necked cranes migrate to Qinghai for winter

Ecns.cn) 15:10, September 20, 2024

Black-necked cranes wander at the Arak Lake National Wetland Park, Dulan County, Haixi Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Xian Gong)

The Arak Lake is located in the northeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the southern foot of Burkhambuda Mountain at the eastern end of the East Kunlun Mountains. The black-necked cranes, the first-class protected animals in China, are migrating to their winter habitat in Qinghai.

