Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 16:46, September 19, 2024

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

Magnificent scenery of Danxia landform with the Yellow River passing through a canyon in Guide County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Hainan, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Song Zhongyong)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)