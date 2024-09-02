Home>>
Immerse yourself in autumn's beauty
(People's Daily App) 16:38, September 02, 2024
Gaze upon the breathtaking autumn scenery at the foot of the Qilian Mountains in Qilian County, Northwest China’s Qinghai Province, where vibrant colors transform the landscape into a stunning tapestry of nature's artistry.
(Video source: Qinghai Daily)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- From herding to high peaks -- mountaineering reshapes lives on plateau
- Yak racing festival celebrated in Qinghai
- Dedication of plateau patrollers moves filmmakers
- Thriving mountaineering unlocks economic potential of China's remote area
- Low-elevation glaciers on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau may vanish permanently: scientists
- One year on, law on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau ecosystem protection bears fruit
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.