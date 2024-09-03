Heidushan: Nature's ink canvas

(People's Daily App) 14:27, September 03, 2024

Known for its lunar-like landscape, Heidushan in Qinghai Province features wind-sculpted black yadan landforms, which create a breathtaking, otherworldly scene. This desolate, awe-inspiring terrain beckons photographers to capture nature's artistry in ink-wash-like masterpieces.

(Compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)