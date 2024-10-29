We Are China

A perfect autumn scene in SW China's Sichuan

October 29, 2024

Photo shows the Rhododendron Walkway of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

When you think of autumn scenery, what do you imagine?

Right now, the Laba River Scenic Area at Erlang Mountain, southwest China's Sichuan Province, may very well present the perfect autumn scene. Draped in a blanket of red leaves, the area is entering the prime season for fall foliage.

With autumn colors deepening, visitors can wander through the hidden trails of the Laba River's pristine forest, soaking in the rich autumn atmosphere. Various wildlife, such as sambar deer, Tibetan macaques, and red pandas, may be waiting around a corner in the mountains for a chance encounter with visitors.

Photo displays the Gongtong Mountain Lodge of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo showcases the Kaimen Stone Waterfall of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo shows the Deer Pond of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo displays the Colorful Valley of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo captures the wildlife of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Photo showcases the autumn scenery of Erlang Mountain's Laba River Scenic Area in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily Online)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

