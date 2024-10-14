Dreamlike autumn scene at 'Mirror of the Sky'

(People's Daily App) 14:53, October 14, 2024

Autumn is a beautiful time to visit Chaka Salt Lake in Wulan county, Qinghai Province. With the seamless blending of water and sky, the lake has earned the nickname "Mirror of the Sky" for its mesmerizing interplay of light and shadow.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)