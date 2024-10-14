Home>>
Dreamlike autumn scene at 'Mirror of the Sky'
(People's Daily App) 14:53, October 14, 2024
Autumn is a beautiful time to visit Chaka Salt Lake in Wulan county, Qinghai Province. With the seamless blending of water and sky, the lake has earned the nickname "Mirror of the Sky" for its mesmerizing interplay of light and shadow.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.