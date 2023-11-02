Village shrouded by mist in Autumn
Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)
Photos
