We Are China

Village shrouded by mist in Autumn

Ecns.cn) 13:52, November 02, 2023

Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

Yixian County is hidden in morning mist, creating an oil-painting-like scenery in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 1, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Shi Yalei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)