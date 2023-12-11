Languages

Monday, December 11, 2023

A security guard sprinkles fallen leaves from a height to weave a beautiful childhood memory for children

(People's Daily App) 15:23, December 11, 2023

A netizen photographed a kindergarten security guard spreading leaves from a high place as children downstairs gather the leaves and cheer. This warm scene is sure to leave them with fond memories of their childhood.

