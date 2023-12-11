Home>>
A security guard sprinkles fallen leaves from a height to weave a beautiful childhood memory for children
(People's Daily App) 15:23, December 11, 2023
A netizen photographed a kindergarten security guard spreading leaves from a high place as children downstairs gather the leaves and cheer. This warm scene is sure to leave them with fond memories of their childhood.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Autumn turns terraced fields into color palette in Hubei
- Changchun in NE China's Jilin keeps fallen leaves on the ground to delight citizens with autumn splendor
- Trending in China | Embrace autumn's beauty and serenity
- Autumn scenery in N China
- Village shrouded by mist in Autumn
- Autumn scenery across China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.