Autumn view of Jiuzhaigou in China's Sichuan

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2024 shows an autumn view of an alpine wetland in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows an autumn view of a lake in Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 12, 2024 shows an autumn view of a plateau lake and calcification ponds in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
This aerial photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows an autumn view of a village and nearby lakes in Jiuzhaigou scenic spot in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
