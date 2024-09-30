Celebration held ahead of 75th founding anniversary of PRC in Sichuan
An aerial drone photo shows people in festive costumes performing Guozhuang dance during a celebration ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Daofu County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
People in festive costumes perform Guozhuang dance during a celebration ahead of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China, in Daofu County, the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Photos
