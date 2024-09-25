Connect with the past through Chinese traditional dyeing handicraft in SW China's Sichuan

People's Daily Online) 15:44, September 25, 2024

In Mingyue village, Pujiang county, Chengdu city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, a very special experience awaits. That experience is Chinese indigo or blue dyeing, a traditional handicraft that has thousands of years of history dating back to the Han dynasty (202 BC - 220 AD). Making use of the indigo plant, the craft is an incredibly sustainable and green friendly method of dyeing clothing or other fabrics. It also results in the most wonderful blue color, creating beautiful and fashionable products.

Follow People's Daily Online reporter Michael as he creates his own indigo dyeing art work, step by step.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)