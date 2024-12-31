In pics: Mesmerizing sunset scenery at Sanqing Mountain, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 09:45, December 31, 2024

Photo shows a mesmerizing sunset view at the Sanqing Mountain of Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Shixuan)

At Sanqing Mountain of Shangrao city, east China's Jiangxi Province, a stunning sunset vista unfolds, where mountains, stones, clouds, and pine trees converge to create a mesmerizing scene. In recent years, the area has delved into its cultural recourses, and promoted the integrated development of culture and tourism, injecting new impetus into the landscape.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)