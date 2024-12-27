We Are China

Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing reopens to public

Xinhua) 08:31, December 27, 2024

People visit an exhibition inside the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower, located along Beijing's central axis, reopened to the public on Thursday.

Situated at the southern end of Tian'anmen Square, the Zhengyangmen Gate comprises two structures: the gate tower to the north and the archery tower to the south. The gate highlights the traditional urban management practices of ancient China.

During the Ming and Qing Dynasties (1368-1911), the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower was part of a group of gate structures that served both defensive and ceremonial purposes.

People visit the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take photos inside Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A woman takes photo of exhibits inside the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A man takes photos of the Zhengyangmen Gate under the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take photos of the Qianmen Street inside Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken from the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower on Dec. 26, 2024 shows the Qianmen Street and the Yongdingmen Gate in distance in Beijing, capital of China.(Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A man visits an exhibit inside the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2024 shows the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower and the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People take photos of the Zhengyangmen Gate from the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor learns about an inscription on the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A visitor takes photos of the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

A man takes photos of a model of the Zhengyangmen Archery Tower inside Zhengyangmen Archery Tower in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The Zhengyangmen Archery Tower is seen from the Qianmen Street in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

