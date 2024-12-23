People visit 17-Arch Bridge in Summer Palace, China's Beijing

Xinhua) 08:50, December 23, 2024

People visit the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People visit the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Visitors take photos of the illuminated 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People visit the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People visit the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Visitors take photos of the illuminated 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2024 shows the illuminated arches of the 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2024 shows the illuminated arches of the 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on Dec. 17, 2024 shows the illuminated arches of the 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Visitors take photos of the illuminated 17-Arch Bridge at sunset in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China on Dec. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)