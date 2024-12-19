Stunning views of mist-embraced cherry blossom valley in SW China's Yunnan Province
Photo shows the enchanting scenery of the mist-shrouded cherry blossom valley in Wuliang Mountain, located in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Jipei)
With over 10,000 winter-flowering cherry trees in full bloom, the cherry blossom valley in Wuliang Mountain, located in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, offers breathtaking views in mid-December.
The valley's scenery is especially captivating at sunrise, when mist and clouds envelop the mountains, making the sea of cherry blossoms appear ethereal and elusive — a breathtaking sight reminiscent of a fairyland.
Photo shows the enchanting scenery of the mist-shrouded cherry blossom valley in Wuliang Mountain, located in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Jipei)
Photo shows the enchanting scenery of the mist-shrouded cherry blossom valley in Wuliang Mountain, located in Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Jipei)
