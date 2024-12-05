Wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing
On Nov. 29, 2024, the wintersweet flowers at Wofo Temple in Beijing began to bloom in full, attracting citizens to the temple to take photos and enjoy the fragrant flowers.
The temple has long been a popular destination for viewing wintersweet, with over 100 plants of various varieties planted throughout the scenic area. The blooming period of wintersweet is divided into early, mid, and late phases. The wintersweet by the arched bridge of the temple's free life pond is an early-blooming variety, while other wintersweets in the temple are still in the budding stage.
This photo shows the wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Song Jiaru)
This photo shows the wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Song Jiaru)
This photo shows the wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Song Jiaru)
This photo shows the wintersweet flowers in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing. (Photo/Song Jiaru)
Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.
