Colorful bougainvillea flowers in full bloom SE China's Xiamen

People's Daily Online) 11:02, December 02, 2024

Photo shows blooming bougainvillea flowers at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository of the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

Currently, bougainvillea flowers in their varied hues bloom spectacularly at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository of the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province, injecting fresh vitality into the coastal city.

The repository, which was opened to the public in 2023, is home to more than 500 varieties of bougainvillea. The flower has a long flowering period and comes in a variety of bright colors. Xiamen designated the bougainvillea as its city flower in 1986.

People wander through bougainvillea flowers in full blossom at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository of the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A butterfly sucks nectar from a bougainvillea flower at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository of the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

A shutterbug takes photos of blooming bougainvillea flowers at the National Bougainvillea Germplasm Resource Repository of the Xiamen Botanical Garden in Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Bo)

