We Are China

Scenery of Huangshan Mountain in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:05, November 27, 2024

The scenery of Huangshan Mountain is seen in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The scenery of Huangshan Mountain is seen in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Huangshan Mountain in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

The scenery of Huangshan Mountain is seen in east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2024. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)