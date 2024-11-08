We Are China

View of Tachuan Village, E China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:45, November 08, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo shows a view of a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of a building complex for hospitality services near Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

