View of Tachuan Village, E China's Anhui
An aerial drone photo shows a view of Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists visit a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
This photo shows a view of a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
Tourists visit a scenic spot at Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
An aerial drone photo shows a view of a building complex for hospitality services near Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
