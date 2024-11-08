In pics: Automobile Exhibition Area at 7th CIIE in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:06, November 08, 2024

A robotaxi is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A visitor looks at car models of Volkswagen at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A visitor sits in a simulated driving cabin at the booth of Volkswagen at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A Mercedes-Maybach S680 sedan is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

People visit the booth of Toyota at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

New Hyundai Elantra vehicles are on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chang Nengjia/Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos outside the smart travel experience section at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A hydrogen fuel cell heavy truck is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A BMW i7 electric luxury sedan is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A Toyota Land Cruiser is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A Honda Ye GT vehicle is on display at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

An electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is on display at the booth of TCab Tech at the Automobile Exhibition Area during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2024. The Automobile Exhibition Area, with the theme of "Unlimited Mobility Possibilities in the Future," serves as a platform for showcasing high-end technology and debuting new automotive products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

