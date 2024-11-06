In pics: Village fashion show in SW China's Guizhou makes splash

People's Daily Online) 10:08, November 06, 2024

Citizens and tourists watch a fashion show in the Miao and Dong Ethnic Customs Park in Kaili city, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A fashion show took place in the Miao and Dong Ethnic Customs Park in Kaili city, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Nov. 1, 2024. Villagers from ethnic groups, usually occupied with farming, put down their sewing needles and farming tools, dressed up in traditional attire, and, cheered on by locals and tourists, took center stage for their shining moment.

In July 2024, Miao designer Yang Chunlin introduced a fashion show featuring elements such as local ethnic costumes, Miao embroidery, silver ornaments, intangible cultural heritage cuisine, and agricultural tools on the catwalk. The show was warmly embraced by the local villagers, who adorned themselves in their traditional attire and walked down the runway in the park. As a result, the village fashion show came to life and even graced the China Fashion Week.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)