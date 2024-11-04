Green development in the picturesque countryside of E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 13:58, November 04, 2024

Photo shows the picturesque scene of rural dwellings along the ancient Bianhe River in Shiji township, Sihong county, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Chen Yu)

In recent years, Sihong county in east China's Jiangsu Province has adhered to an ecological priority and green development approach. It has continuously carried out rural living environment improvement projects, strengthened water ecological protection and restoration, promoted the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism, and accelerated overall rural revitalization. The sense of fulfillment, happiness, and security among the people has been continuously enhanced.

In the county's Shiji township, the village houses with their white walls and dark tiles, surrounded by misty clouds in the distance, resemble a Chinese ink painting.

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

