Journalists from LAC countries tour scenic area in Lianyungang, E China, experience fairyland-like atmosphere

Foreign journalists pose for a photo on a peak of the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Following a zigzagging mountain road, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries made their way up to a peak in the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, a national 4A-level tourist attraction, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 22, 2024.

Thick fog obscured the breathtaking sceneries that are normally visible when looking down from the mountain, yet rather than being a disappointment, it only added to the journalists' excitement as the fog helped create a fairyland-like atmosphere.

Boris Alexander Lozano Parada, a journalist at Diario El Salvador, expressed his fascination over the area's natural resources. The scenic area exposed him to a climate environment and sceneries different from what he had experienced before.

The journalists also learned how to brew a cup of Chinese tea and got to enjoy boating around a lake at the scenic area, taking in another side of Lianyungang that is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Photo take on Oct. 22, 2024, shows a cat strolling around at the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo take on Oct. 22, 2024, shows a trail amid heavy fog at the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Foreign journalists taste Chinese tea at the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Photo take on Oct. 22, 2024, shows a lake at the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Foreign journalists boat on a lake at the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 22, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

