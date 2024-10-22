Coffee aroma from homeland surprises Latin American and Caribbean journalists visiting Xuzhou, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 13:27, October 22, 2024

Photo shows a Latin American and the Caribbean countries-themed night fair in Huilongwo historic and cultural block in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

"Specialty coffee from the mountains of Costa Rica has traveled thousands of miles across the sea and entered the market in Xuzhou, China. The economic and cultural fusion of the two countries in a small coffee bean is truly touching," said Manuel Bermudez Garcia, a journalist from Costa Rica.

Bermudez, a member of a delegation of more than 30 journalists from Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, was pleasantly surprised to taste the flavors of his homeland at a LAC-themed night fair in Huilongwo historic and cultural block in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on the evening of Oct. 18.

The discovery occurred during the delegation's visit to Xuzhou as part of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program launched by People's Daily Online.

The coffee that surprised Bermudez was from Nuwijk Coffee, a hand-brewed coffee brand established in 2022 by a Costa Rican woman named Diana Nuñez Robles.

Diana Nuñez Robles, a Costa Rican entrepreneur and founder of Nuwijk Coffee, a hand-brewed coffee brand, prepares coffee at a Latin American and the Caribbean countries-themed night fair in Huilongwo historic and cultural block in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

"In the mountains of my hometown, coffee is an important crop that brings income to farmers," Nuñez said. Over 50 years ago, the elder generation of her family started selling coffee, and she grew up surrounded by the aroma of coffee, according to Nuñez.

To take the "golden coffee beans" from her hometown further, Nuñez set her sights on China, and became the first woman in her family to sell coffee beyond the borders of her native land.

"From Beijing, Shenzhen, Sanya, to Xuzhou, my coffee is selling like hotcakes," she said, noting that the consulates of Costa Rica in China and the local governments have offered strong support for her in resolving difficulties she encountered in the initial stage of her business in China.

At the booth of Nuwijk Coffee, Nuñez skillfully took out a handful of medium-roasted coffee beans, ground them into powder, poured them into a filter cup, brewed for 15 minutes, and served hot hand-brewed coffee to visitors.

A Costa Rican journalist enjoys coffee from his homeland at a Latin American and the Caribbean countries-themed night fair in Huilongwo historic and cultural block in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 18, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

"Our coffee beans are hollow in the middle, blending the sweetness of oranges, caramel, and honey, with a rich aftertaste of sugarcane and dark chocolate essence. They offer a rich taste experience," Nuñez explained.

"Colombia is also a major coffee-producing country, and in recent years, the interaction between the coffee industries of Colombia and China has deepened," said Paula Valentina Murcia Molano, a journalist from Colombia. "We are delighted that our coffee is being recognized in the Chinese market and hope to deepen the friendship between China and Latin America, opening up more trade opportunities."

At another booth showcasing the culture of the Han ethnic group of Xuzhou, chocolates from Brazil and Ecuador, amethyst from Uruguay, beef and red wine from Chile, as well as handcrafted cardholders and scarves with Latin American characteristics, were displayed, presenting a microcosm of the close economic and trade exchanges between Xuzhou and the LAC region.

In 2023, the total import and export volume between Xuzhou and the LAC region exceeded 14.5 billion yuan ($2.04 billion).

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)