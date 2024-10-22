Home>>
Colorful autumn scenery of Xingkai Lake in NE China's Heilongjiang delights visitors
(People's Daily Online) 09:40, October 22, 2024
|Photo shows a picturesque autumn view of a tourist road beside Xingkai Lake in Mishan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)
Recently, the 81.7-kilometer-long tourist road beside Xingkai Lake in Mishan city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has entered its best viewing period, attracting numerous tourists from across the country.
In late autumn, the trees on the tourist road display a rich color palette due to varying terrain and sunlight, creating a beautiful tapestry of foliage dyed with shades of green, yellow, and red.
