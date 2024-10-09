Home>>
Mars-like adventure in Northwest China
(People's Daily App) 16:25, October 09, 2024
The Gobi desert in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan autonomous prefecture, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, has been described as "the most Mars-like place in China." The area's red hues, contours, and steep cliffs create a striking landscape that resembles the surface of Mars.
