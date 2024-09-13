We Are China

View of Karst landscape in Guilin, S China

Xinhua) 16:35, September 13, 2024

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

This photo taken from the Ruyi Peak cableway scenic area shows the Karst landscape in Yangshuo, Guilin, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)