Charming Qarhan Salt Lake: A mesmerizing blend of white and green

(People's Daily App) 16:30, September 20, 2024

Marvel at the breathtaking Qarhan Salt Lake, where vast white salt flats meet vibrant green waters under the clear blue skies of Qinghai Province. As China’s largest salt lake, this shimmering oasis blends natural beauty with rich mineral resources, offering a dazzling, picture-perfect spectacle that captivates every visitor.

(Video source: Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)