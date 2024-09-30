Crabs harvested in NW China's Xinjiang

September 30, 2024

Crab farmers retrieve crab traps and catch crabs in Beitun city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

The crab harvest has begun at the Xiangyanghu international sport fishing base in Beitun city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Crab farmers are using small boats to retrieve crab traps and catch crabs.

In recent years, Beitun city has pooled efforts to develop a modern aquaculture industry and actively build Xinjiang's most extensive high-quality crab supply base. So far, the city has expanded its aquaculture water surface area to 161,600 mu (about 10,773.33 hectares), introduced 291 tonnes of crab seedlings, and released 213 tonnes of large-scale fish species.

The city has seen its output of aquatic products reach 4,050 tonnes in the first half of 2024.

