Breeders in E China' Anhui release shrimp, crab seedlings into ponds

People's Daily Online) 10:01, February 09, 2023

Breeders have been busy releasing shrimp and crab seedlings into their outdoor ponds in Wuhe county, east China's Anhui Province.

The period around Lichun, or the beginning of spring, the first solar term of the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, is the best time for local breeders to release shrimp and crab seedlings into their breeding ponds. (People's Daily Online/Tao Tao)

Located in the plains of northern Anhui, Wuhe county abounds in rivers and lakes, which provide important conditions for local breeders to develop aquaculture and increase their incomes.

32-year-old Huang Jingzhong is a local breeder in Wuhe county. In 2018, Huang built a breeding base that uses a rice-shrimp co-culture system.

Last year, Huang's cultivation of crab and mandarin fish in his rice fields, which cover an area of 23 mu (about 1.53 hectares), generated more than 200,000 yuan ($29,500) in income for him.

A breeder releases shrimp seedlings into a pond at a breeding base in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Tao Tao)

"This year, I plan to release 100 kg of shrimp seedlings into the ponds," said Huang, adding that he bought the seedlings at 40 yuan per kg and will sell them at 100 yuan per kg during the harvest season.

Thanks to the rice-shrimp co-culture system, an increasing number of farmers in Wuhe county have enjoyed bumper harvests of both aquatic products and rice over the past years.

Breeders release crab seedlings into a pond at a breeding base in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Xiangqian)

Aerial photo shows a rice-shrimp farming base in Wuhe county, Bengbu city, east China's Anhui Province. (People's Daily Online/Tao Tao)

