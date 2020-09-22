Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Pic story: skillful crab catcher in NW China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua)    08:23, September 22, 2020

CHINA-XINJIANG-YULI-LOP LAKE-CRAB CATCHER (CN)

Memet Gheni (L) and his coworker Duan Yuanjie take a break at Lop Lake in Yuli County of Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2020. Memet Gheni, a 28-year-old farmer who used to plant cotton, was recommended to work at a fish farm of Lop Lake by his friends in March this year. Lop Lake is a natural lake located in northeast Taklimakan Desert. Over the past years, the production of fish and crabs kept increasing as Lop Lake's surrounding eco-system improved. Having been working at the fish farm for half a year, Memet Gheni has become a skillful crab catcher. His annual income is expected to reach nearly 100,000 yuan (about 14,750 U.S. dollars) from crab-catching and farmland circulation. Now he has a new aim: to buy a car and have a road trip with his family in near future. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)


