In pics: Colorful 'rainbow port' pioneers smart, zero-carbon operations in N China's Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 14:45, September 27, 2024

Photo shows a busy scene at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo courtesy of Tianjin Port)

A container terminal operated by Tianjin Port Second Container Terminal Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Tianjin Port Group, features vibrant quay cranes, gantry cranes and containers, earning it the moniker "rainbow port."

The facility, billed as the world's first smart and zero-carbon terminal, boasts advanced automation for container handling.

It employs single-trolley quay cranes, ground intelligent unlocking stations, artificial intelligence robots of transportation (ART), and horizontal transportation for yard operations.

The facility innovatively integrates many cutting-edge technologies with China's independent intellectual property rights.

Photo shows a busy scene at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Sun Yifan)

Photo shows a busy scene at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo courtesy of Tianjin Port)

Photo shows a busy scene at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo courtesy of Tianjin Port)

Photo shows a busy scene at Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Sun Yifan)

A sand table model displays Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Sun Yifan)

