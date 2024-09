Explore world's first intelligent zero-carbon terminal in Tianjin

15:27, September 25, 2024 By Zhao Tong, Chu Mengqi ( People's Daily Online

Walking inside the smart, zero carbon container terminal at Section C of Tianjin Port's Beijiang Port Area, you are greeted by a busy scene, but there's not a single worker on site.

Automated container cranes and driverless transport vehicles are hard at work, efficiently unloading and carrying containers—all without human intervention.

