Over 2,000 enterprises participate in expo showcasing vitality of China's culture, tourism industries

Xinhua) 08:08, September 14, 2024

People visit the 2024 China Culture and Tourism Industries Exposition in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

TIANJIN, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Culture &Tourism Industries Exposition kicked off in north China's Tianjin Municipality on Friday, featuring the participation of over 2,000 culture and tourism enterprises.

The four-day event, hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, aims to showcase the vitality of China's culture and tourism industries and promote the high-quality development of such industries.

The expo features nine main exhibition halls, covering a total exhibition area of 150,000 square meters.

Du Jiang, vice minister of culture and tourism, said that since the beginning of this year, China's cultural industry has continued to thrive and the tourism industry has shown strong vitality, playing a positive role in stabilizing employment, promoting consumption and exchanges, as well as benefiting people's livelihoods.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's cultural sector sustained steady revenue growth in the first half (H1) of this year. The combined operating revenue of major companies in the sector amounted to nearly 6.5 trillion yuan (about 915.11 billion U.S. dollars) in H1, up 7.5 percent year on year.

During the expo, a series of conferences are also scheduled to take place.

