China Top 500 Enterprises Summit held in Tianjin

Guests attend a panel discussion during the 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 10, 2024. The two-day 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit kicked off here Tuesday, attracting more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and industry-related guests. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows the fin-tech forum of 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit in north China's Tianjin. The two-day 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit kicked off here Tuesday, attracting more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and industry-related guests. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A report on the top 100 enterprises in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region is released during the 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 10, 2024. The two-day 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit kicked off here Tuesday, attracting more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and industry-related guests. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Attendees walk into the venue of the 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 10, 2024. The two-day 2024 China Top 500 Enterprises Summit kicked off here Tuesday, attracting more than 2,000 entrepreneurs, experts, scholars and industry-related guests. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

