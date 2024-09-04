In pics: 2nd Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin)

Xinhua) 20:45, September 04, 2024

Participants attend the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Participants walk out of the main venue of the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

This photo shows the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A participant walks out of the main venue of the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab, speaks during the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Participants attend a cyber security contest during the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Wu Jiangxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, speaks during the second Cyber Security Summit (Tianjin) (CSST) in north China's Tianjin municipality, Sept. 4, 2024. The second CSST is held here under the theme "Jointly Building Cyber Security and Governing Cyberspace." (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

